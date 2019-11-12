Man arrested for assault and burglary

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — Police have arrested Gregory Fleming after breaking into the home of an acquaintance, attempting to burgle and assault her.

Authorities responded to a disturbance on the 100 block of Meadow Valley Road Oct. 23 around 11 p.m. They found a resident who said Fleming, 25, had pushed into her home and proceeded to hit, kick, and choke her.

He was arrested Tuesday and remains in Lancaster County Prison after failing to post bail. Fleming was charged with burglary, simple assault, and strangulation.