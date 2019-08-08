Man arrested for assaulting an officer

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A man assaulted an officer who was called to his home for a disturbance early Wednesday morning, police said.

Collin Welk, 29, is charged with aggravated assault on a police officer, institutional vandalism, and resisting arrest.

Manheim Township police said they were attempting to take Welk into physical custody when he resisted and struck an officer two times in the leg using his knee.

Authorities said when officers attempted to place Welk into the police car, he kicked another officer in the stomach. They said once he was finally inside the vehicle, he kicked at the rear doors and windows multiple times, causing serious damage.

Welk was arraigned before a district judge who set bail at $25,000, which he did not post.