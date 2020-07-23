Man arrested for being naked in Lancaster County Turkey Hill

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A man has been arrested after being naked and sweating heavily in a Warwick Township Turkey Hill.
Northern Lancaster County Regional police reported to the grocer on the 600 block of North Oak Street around 12:25 p.m. for a call citing that a man was naked and sweaty inside the store.
Police found the man in the parking lot after he left the store wearing a pair of black shorts. He has been taken to a medical facility for further evaluation.
