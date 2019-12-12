Man arrested for child rape

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — Police arrested Wild Oster on Wednesday for charges relating to sexual assault against a minor.

After starting an investigation in October, Lititz police determined the alleged abuse took place between April and September of 2017. Police also determined the victim was under 13 at the time.

Oster, 28, faces charges including rape of a child, statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, sexual assault, aggravated sexual assault, indecent assault, unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of minors, endangering the welfare of children and unlawful restraint.

He remains incarcerated at the Lancaster County Prison on $900,000.