QUARRYVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster man has been arrested on charges he sexually abused two children at a Quarryville home.

Jose Vazquez-Martinez, 31, is charged with 15 felony counts including rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, unlawful contact with a minor, and aggravated indecent assault.

Quarryville police said one of the victims was under the age of 13 when the abuse occurred.

Vazquez-Martinez was arraigned on the charges last week. He posted bail through a bondsman.