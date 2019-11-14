Man arrested for hundreds of child pornographic images

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Andrew Fritsch was taken into custody Tuesday after he was found in possession of a computer containing 162 images of naked children and 88 pornographic images of children having indecent contact.

In July, police received a tip that Fritsch, 26, had naked images of children on a personal computer. They executed the warrant in October and seized a computer containing pornographic images that Fritsch admitted to owning.

He later received felony criminal charges of possession of child pornography and criminal use of communication facility. He was taken for arraignment on $50,000 bail Tuesday.