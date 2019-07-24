Man arrested for killing 2 in Lancaster faces new sexual abuse charges

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A man accused of fatally stabbing his sister and niece faces new charges he sexually abused a minor.

East Lampeter Township police on Tuesday charged James Sterbinsky with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a person less than 16 years old, unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of minors, and indecent assault, according to court records.

Lancaster police arrested Sterbinsky on Friday and charged the 55-year-old with two counts of homicide and one count of attempted homicide. They said he killed 53-year-old Christine Ross and her 20-year-old daughter Autumn at Ross’s home in the 500 block of High Street.

A 33-year-old man was stabbed and wounded identified Sterbinsky, his uncle, as the attacker, police said.

Two children in the home safely escaped to a neighbor’s house and were in the care of family members.