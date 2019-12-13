Man arrested for package thefts in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Police say a Lancaster man stole packages from a city building last week and struck again this week just moments before they arrested him.

Nigel Dews, 45, is charged with burglary and theft.

Police say Dews was seen carrying multiple packages from a North Queen Street building on Dec. 5. They said a witness followed Dews and confronted him, asking if the packages belonged to him. The witness took the packages, some of which had been opened and emptied.

Surveillance video showed Dews walked through several floors of the building, attempting to open doors, before returning to the vestibule to take the packages.

When police found Dews on Tuesday, they said he had just stolen a package from the first block of East Lemon Street.

Dews was sent to the county prison after failing to post $75,000 bail. He also had an existing, unrelated warrant from Mifflin County.