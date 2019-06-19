Man arrested for pointing gun at minors

Breaking News
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster man sought on assault and endangerment charges regarding a domestic dispute that involved three people under the age of 18 has been taken into custody, police said.

Antonio Rodriguez III, 42, surrendered to a district judge on Tuesday and was released on bail. He is charged with endangering the welfare of children, simple assault, reckless endangerment, and related offenses.

Manheim Township police said during a June 10 altercation, Rodriguez, pushed one of the victims then retrieved a small handgun from his waistband and pointed it at two of the victims. The victims were able to flee in a vehicle.

Rodriguez’s concealed carry permit had been revoked at the time of the incident, police said.

