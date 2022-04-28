LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster County Human Trafficking Task Force has made its first arrest of a man charged with human trafficking and other related counts involving an 18-year-old female after the pair checked into a Lancaster City hotel.

According to a release from the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, Louis Fountain, 32, of Brookhaven, Deleware County, faces two charges of trafficking individuals, four charges of promoting prostitution, and one charge of living off prostitutes. All charges are considered felonies.

On March 1, undercover detectives with the task force observed an internet advertisement that listed a female who was performing sex acts for money in Lancaster. After seeing the ad, detectives started a text exchange with the number provided in the ad, and they agreed to pay $260 to spend an hour with the female at the hotel.

One of the undercover detectives met the female in a room, provided her with the money, and discussed what acts would take place. Soon after, an arrest team entered the room.

An interview with the victim was conducted and revealed that she met Fountain online when she was 18. After this, Fountain became her boyfriend and told her she could make money by having sex with other men.

The victim stated that she was making over $1,000 a day, but gave all the money to Fountain. Police seized $1,765 that was in the hotel room at the time. She also stated that Fountain took her to other hotels in Lancaster, Harrisburg, and Deleware.

Documents that were seized from hotels in those three locations indicated that Fountain had spent thousands of dollars on hotel rooms from the end of 2021 until the present time.

The task force continued to monitor Fountain and he was arrested on April 21, 2022, when he checked into a second Lancaster City hotel with the victim.

“Human trafficking is occurring right here in Lancaster County. It is a profitable crime and can occur in any hotel in Lancaster County. Every hotel is vulnerable,” District Attorney Heather Adams said. “I want to thank both hotels involved in this case for their vigilance and for their full and complete cooperation with law enforcement and I would urge the public to also remain vigilant because awareness and vigilance will go a long way toward helping law enforcement fight this plague.”