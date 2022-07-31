CHRISTIANA, Pa. (WHTM) — Police have arrested a man for statutory sexual assault, and other charges in Christiana Borough, Lancaster County.

According to The Christiana Borough Police Department. 25-year-old Joseph Depew was arrested after an ongoing investigation. He was arrested on July 25.

He has been arrested for statutory sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault of a minor that is less than 16 years of age, and other related charges.

Depew is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.