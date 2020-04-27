Man arrested for stabbing in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster Bureau of Police arrested 41-year-old Anton Callaham for stabbing and injuring a man early Friday morning.

Around 5:15 a.m. in the 900 block of Lititz Avenue police say a resident reported that an adult male had knocked on the door seeking help because he had been stabbed. When officers arrived they transported the 38-year-old male victim, a resident of Manheim Township, to the hospital for treatment.

Police say the victim had more than one stab wound in his torso and is expected to recover from his injuries.

Callaham was arraigned and committed to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $1,000,000 bail. Callaham is facing charges of Criminal Attempt-Criminal Homicide and Aggravated Assault.