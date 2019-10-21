Man arrested for store thefts totaling over $6,000

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Police arrested a man accused of stealing more than $6,000 worth of merchandise from a grocery store after he returned over the weekend.

Julius J. Banks, 31, of Coatesville, is charged with five counts of felony retail theft.

Manheim Township police say Banks stole 610 pieces of merchandise, totaling $6,262.66, during five trips to the Giant Food Store at 1605 Lititz Pike in August.

When he entered the store again around 2 a.m. Sunday, officers responded and took Banks into custody without incident, police said.

Banks is in Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $15,000 cash bail.

Get breaking news, weather, and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.