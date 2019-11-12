Man arrested for strangulation in domestic assault

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — Police arrested Russell Wilson Wednesday for strangling his girlfriend in a domestic assault.

Authorities say Wilson and his girlfriend were in a dispute at the LaPiazza restaurant on 800 Lititz Pike.

He grabbed her by arm, pulling her back into a vehicle and when she tried to get out, he grabbed her by the throat with both hands, which strangled her.

Visible injuries were observed, police say.

Wilson was charged with strangulation domestic violence and simple assault domestic violence.