Man arrested in Lancaster shooting

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Police arrested Shamari Smith Tuesday for his involvement in a shooting that occurred on the 600 block of Lime Street.

Officers responded to a scene Oct. 21 at 6:09 p.m. on reports of shots fired. At the scene, police found a man wounded from a gunshot grazing his arm, refusing medical treatment.

Authorities learned the injured man had previously been in an argument with Smith and the latter left and returned 15 minutes later in a white Dodge Durango with a Florida license plate.

Smith pointed a handgun at the man and fired once, grazing his arm before fleeing.

Officers state the victim and Smith know one another and the situation was a targeted assault.

Smith is charged with aggravated assault, persons not to possess firearms, firearms not to be carried without a license and driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked. He also had an existing warrant for his arrest prior to the shooting.

He was arrested at 1:21 p.m. at a residence on the 400 block of South Christian Street and taken into custody without incident. Smith will be processed on the criminal complaints charged against him and held for arraignment. No information on his bail was given.