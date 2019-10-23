Man arrested in shooting of ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Police have arrested Tyree Rocha, who was wanted for shooting his ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend, Wednesday.

Rocha was arrested in Philadelphia by the U.S. Marshall’s Fugitive Task Force and will be held there until he is extradited back to Lancaster County to face his charges.

He was charged for his involvement in a shooting on North Queen Street Oct. 10.

According to police, two women had been fighting when Rocha approached a man also present. Rocha asked for his name then shot him several times after being told.

The victim, a 36-year-old Lancaster man, was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition and expected to survive.

Detectives said one round from Rocha’s gun went through the window of a nearby home and narrowly missed the head of a person inside.

Rocha was charged with attempted homicide, persons not to possess firearms, discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure, recklessly endangering another person and firearms not to be carried without a license before fleeing to Philadelphia.