Man arrested for assault of woman in front of child

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Carlos Montano was arrested Wednesday, turning himself in, more than a year after police say he crashed a car and assaulted a woman in front her child.

April 21, 2018, police responded to a weapons offense on the first block of Lime Street. Officers found a vehicle with the front passenger window broken and a woman and her 20-month-old child.

The victim reported Montano had driven the car while arguing with her and crashed her vehicle, hitting two parked cars.

Montano drove away from the crash, continuing his argument with the woman, while her child was in the backseat.

Near the intersection of South Duke Street and East King Street, Montano pulled out a handgun, pointed it toward the front passenger window and fired the gun once, in front of the child, police said.

Montano parked the vehicle and fled by foot. Officers discovered a 9mm casing inside the victim’s vehicle.

Montano surrendered himself on a warrant and was held for arraignment, forgoing a $100,000 bail.