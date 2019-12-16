1  of  15
Closings & Delays
Dallastown Area Schools Dover Area Schools Eastern York Schools Fairfield Area Schools Gettysburg Area Schools Good Shepherd Catholic School Hanover Public Schools Harrisburg City Schools Northeastern York Schools Red Lion Area Schools South Western Schools Spring Grove Area Schools St. James Catholic, Lititz Tulpehocken Area Schools West York Area Schools

Man bought seafood with bogus bills, police say

Lancaster

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Authorities are asking for help to identify a man after they say he used counterfeit money to pay for his groceries.

Manheim Township police released a surveillance photo from the Giant food store on Lititz Pike. They say the man in the photo used six counterfeit $20 bills to pay for $113.07 worth of shrimp and snow crab legs on Dec. 7.

The clerk failed to immediately recognize the bills as counterfeit, and the unknown man left the store with the stolen merchandise, police said.

Anyone who can identify him should call Manheim Township police at 717-569-6401.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

Don't Miss