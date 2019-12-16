Man bought seafood with bogus bills, police say

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Authorities are asking for help to identify a man after they say he used counterfeit money to pay for his groceries.

Manheim Township police released a surveillance photo from the Giant food store on Lititz Pike. They say the man in the photo used six counterfeit $20 bills to pay for $113.07 worth of shrimp and snow crab legs on Dec. 7.

The clerk failed to immediately recognize the bills as counterfeit, and the unknown man left the store with the stolen merchandise, police said.

Anyone who can identify him should call Manheim Township police at 717-569-6401.