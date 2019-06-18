Man charged for fatal DUI crash in Manor Township

MILLERSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A Conestoga man is accused of driving drunk when he caused a two-vehicle crash that killed another driver in Manor Township.

Abraham R. Smith, 33, is charged with homicide by vehicle while DUI and other counts regarding the Feb. 24 crash in the 3000 block of Safe Harbor Road.

Manor Township police said Smith was driving a 2010 Chevrolet Camaro at a high rate of speed when he crossed into the oncoming lane and struck a Mazda 3 operated by 24-year-old Ian Gingerich.

Gingerich, also of Conestoga, died at the scene.

Smith was released from Lancaster County Prison after posting bail.