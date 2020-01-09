Live Now
Man charged with sexually abusing two children in Midstate area

by: WHTM Staff

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A 54-year-old man was arrested Tuesday by the U.S. Marshals Service in Texas for the alleged sexual abuse of two children.

Jose Diego sexually abused the children between 1999 and 2007, occurring in Mount Joy and Lancaster and York counties, police say.

Diego will be transported to Lancaster County Prison to answer for his 16 counts of sexual abuse.

Anyone with information regarding the case should contact Susquehanna Regional Police Criminal Investigator L. Jeffrey Sosnoski at 717-426-1164.

