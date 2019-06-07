Man charged for shooting incident in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster police have arrested a suspect in a shooting incident Wednesday evening.

Adedolapo Olaniyi, 26, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault and other offenses related to the shooting in the 600 block of Columbia Avenue.

Police said Olaniyi pulled out a handgun and fired shots at two males on the opposite side of the street. At least one of the other males returned fire at Olaniyi, who suffered injuries as a result of the returned gunfire.​​​​​​​

​​​​​​​Olaniyi tossed a .45 caliber handgun as he fled. The gun was recovered, and a check of the serial number revealed it had been reported stolen to police in Georgia, authorities said.

Olaniyi remains in a hospital in serious but stable condition. He was arraigned at the hospital on Friday and will be sent to Lancaster County Prison upon his release. Bail was set at $1 million.