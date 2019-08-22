Man charged for urinating in Starbucks, police say

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Police have identified and charged a man they say urinated on merchandise at a Starbucks coffeehouse.

Aaron C. Dalton, 31, of Lancaster, is charged with summary counts pf criminal mischief and disorderly conduct regarding an incident Saturday at the Starbucks inside the Target at 1589 Fruitville Pike, Manheim Township police said.

Authorities said Dalton was seen urinating on a sink and several boxes behind the counter of the business.

They said his actions caused Starbuck a loss of $200 in merchandise and clean up expenses.

Police released a surveillance photo from the store and asked the public to help identify a suspect.