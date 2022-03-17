EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A Delaware man is facing charges after allegedly leading police on a chase in Lancaster with a child in the vehicle.

On March 16 around 3:48 a.m., East Lampeter Township Police Officers located a silver Honda Accord in the parking lot of the American Music Theater. Police say the car was occupied by William Sawyer of Wilmington and a 15-year-old female, also from Delaware. Officers observed suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia in plain view and requested Sawyer exit the vehicle.

Police say Sawyer placed the vehicle in gear and fled westbound on Lincoln Highway East. Officers pursued the vehicle until it eventually crashed into a guard rail after it failed to complete a turn from the Rt. 30 Bypass eastbound exit ramp onto Old Philadelphia Pike.

Sawyer was taken into custody after a brief foot chase and the child was taken into protective custody and later released to a parent.

Sawyer was charged with Fleeing and Eluding (F3), Endangering the Welfare of Children (M1), as well as possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia. Sawyer was also charged as a Fugitive from Justice as he is facing felony criminal charges involving a firearm out of New Castle, Delaware, and had a warrant for his arrest.

Sawyer was committed to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $150,000 bail. The investigation is ongoing and may result in additional criminal charges being filed, according to police.