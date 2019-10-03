Man charged in random kidnapping attempt denied bail

WILLOW STREET, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County man will remain in jail while he awaits trial on charges he tried to kidnap a woman he apparently targeted at random as she left a gym.

Christopher L. Mitchell, 38, of Willow Street, was ordered held for court on several felonies after a preliminary hearing this week.

District Judge William Benner also ordered that Mitchell remain at the county prison without bail because he is a flight risk and a risk to public safety, the district attorney’s office said.

Mitchell is charged with kidnapping, robbery, aggravated assault and other charges for an incident at the Kendig Square shopping center in July.

Authorities say he held a knife to the woman, knocked her to the ground, then forced her into her vehicle and demanded her keys.

The woman was able to escape as she threw her keys. She sustained a cut on her ear in the attack.

Get breaking news, weather, and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.