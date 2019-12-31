Man charged with 14 thefts from food store

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster man is charged after police he shoplifted 14 times from the same grocery store, stealing over $800 worth of merchandise.

Jerry Vazquez-Galarza, 27, is charged with 14 counts of retail theft regarding the incidents at the Giant Food Store on Columbia Avenue, Manheim Township police said.

Authorities said Vazquez-Galarza stole a total of $877.30 in merchandise from Nov. 5 to Nov. 22.

Officers spotted him near the store on Dec. 1 and attempted to stop him but Vazquez-Galarza was able to flee on foot. During his flight, he abandoned a backpack that contained five hypodermic needles and multiple glassine baggies, police said.