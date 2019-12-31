Man charged with 14 thefts from food store

Lancaster

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Jerry Vazquez-Galarza

Jerry Vazquez-Galarza

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster man is charged after police he shoplifted 14 times from the same grocery store, stealing over $800 worth of merchandise.

Jerry Vazquez-Galarza, 27, is charged with 14 counts of retail theft regarding the incidents at the Giant Food Store on Columbia Avenue, Manheim Township police said.

Authorities said Vazquez-Galarza stole a total of $877.30 in merchandise from Nov. 5 to Nov. 22.

Officers spotted him near the store on Dec. 1 and attempted to stop him but Vazquez-Galarza was able to flee on foot. During his flight, he abandoned a backpack that contained five hypodermic needles and multiple glassine baggies, police said.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

Don't Miss