Man charged with assault on repo man

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Lester St. Valle

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) - A Lancaster County man is accused of assaulting a tow truck driver who was attempting a legal vehicle repossession last month.

Lester St. Valle, 43, entered the tow truck and threw the victim's keys and other belongings on the ground. He then ripped the victim's t-shirt and held him down, forcing him to lower St. Valle's 2012 Toyota Camry off the lift, Manor Township police said.

Once the Toyota was back in St Valle's garage, the victim was allowed to gather his things and leave.

St. Valle is charged with simple assault and unlawful restraint.