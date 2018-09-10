Man charged with assaulting police officer

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Mark Rozell

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) - A Lititz man is accused of assaulting a police officer during his arrest for DUI.

Mark K. Rozell, 57, is charged with aggravated assault, resisting arrest, DUI, and driving with a suspended license.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police said the officer was investigating a hit-and-run in the 600 block of East Front Street in Warwick Township when Rozell was stopped Friday. Rozell ran from the officer and resisted arrest.

The officer sustained minor injuries and required medical treatment at a hospital.

Rozell was placed in Lancaster County Prison on $250,000 bail.