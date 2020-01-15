Man charged with attempted homicide for Christmas shooting in drug deal

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster man accused of shooting another man five times during a Christmas night marijuana buy is facing more serious charges.

Onearl I. Parker III, 23, is now charged with attempted homicide, marijuana delivery and firearms offenses regarding the incident in the 2600 block of Lititz Pike, Manheim Township police said.

Police said Parker made arrangements to sell marijuana to another person. They said immediately after the sale, he pulled out a pistol and shot the victim as he began to walk away.

Parker then pointed the pistol at the victim’s face and pulled the trigger, but the gun did not fire because the magazine was empty, police said.

Investigators said they searched Parker’s home and found the pistol along with 1,225 grams of marijuana, a digital scale, and other paraphernalia.

Parker was initially charged with aggravated assault and related crimes, with bail set at $300,000. With the amended charges, bail was denied.