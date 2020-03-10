Man charged with attempted homicide surrenders to police

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A man is in custody after stabbing a 73-year-old man multiple times.

The Lancaster Bureau of Police say 26-year-old Kawan Rashad Watts surrendered himself to police Monday. Watts is charged with criminal attempt-criminal homicide, burglary, terroristic threats and possessing instruments of crime.

A warrant was issued for the arrest of Watts after officers responded to an apartment building on the 100 block of South Prince Street for a reported disturbance on March 3. When they arrived they discovered a 73-year-old man was stabbed in the shoulder and had multiple lacerations on his hands.

Watts was processed and is awaiting arraignment. Bail information is not yet available.