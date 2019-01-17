Man charged with delivering drugs to woman who died

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Ryan Hughes

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) - A Lancaster man is accused of delivering drugs to a 23-year-old woman who died of an overdose last year.

Ryan Hughes, 20, provided the woman with a powder believed to contain Xanax, fentanyl, and heroin, East Lampeter Township police said.

The woman took the drugs and died August 3.

Hughes is charged with felony counts of drug delivery resulting in death and criminal use of a communication facility.

He was unable to post $750,000 bail and placed in Lancaster County Prison.