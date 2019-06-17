Man charged with exposing himself to woman, pre-teen girls

MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) — A man is accused of exposing himself to pre-teenage girls and a woman during separate incidents in Manheim and Penn Township.

Authorities said tips from the public assisted police in identifying 24-year-old Dekendrick D. Jones as the person involved in the incidents on June 7 and June 11. Police had released photos of a black Toyota Corolla involved in one of the Penn Township incidents.

Jones, of Manheim, was arrested Monday. Bail was set at $75,000.

Jones is charged with six felony counts of corruption of minors and six misdemeanor counts of indecent exposure for two incidents involving the same girls in Penn Township. He additionally is charged with misdemeanor counts of indecent exposure and disorderly conduct for exposing himself to a woman in Manheim on June 11.

Authorities said Jones exposed himself to the girls on June 7 in the 300 block of North Penryn Road and again on June 11 near a shopping center on Doe Run Road. The girls reported a man “lifted himself out of the seat” and exposed himself.

The woman reported something similar happened to her when she was jogging on South Cherry Street.