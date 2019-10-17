Man charged with firearm and drug-related offenses

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – Scott Mease, 48, has been arrested and charged with several offenses involving firearms and drug possession.

Ephrata police served a search warrant Oct. 1 at a residence in the 100 block of Washington Ave and discovered eight firearms, ammunition, smoking devices for controlled substances and a small amount of methamphetamine authorities believe belong to Mease.

He has been charged with persons not to possess firearms, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.