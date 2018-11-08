Lancaster

Man charged with homicide after shooting victim, 19, dies

MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) - A man arrested for a shooting near Manheim this week is charged with homicide because the victim has died at a hospital.

Shawn D. Bergman, 23, of Lititz, is accused of shooting a 19-year-old Warwick Township man in the face Monday night at an apartment in the 400 block of South Main Street, in Penn Township, according to charging documents.

Charging documents identify the victim as Christopher Levy. He died late Wednesday at a Philadelphia hospital. 

Bergman is also charged with stealing a 9mm pistol from a relative on Monday. Investigators believe the pistol was used in the shooting.

The gun has not been recovered.

