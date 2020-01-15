Man charged with raping child in Millersville

Live Now
Lee Chetty Jr.

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Coatesville man is accused of sexually abusing a pre-teenage child in Millersville.

Lee Chetty Jr., 34, is charged with rape, statutory sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor, indecent assault of a minor, corruption of a minor, and indecent exposure.

The Lancaster County district attorney’s office said police opened an investigation last year when a woman discovered text messages between her child and Chetty, an acquaintance of the victim’s family.

The child was interviewed, and authorities said they determined multiple acts of abuse happened in late 2018.

Chetty is in Lancaster County Prison, with bail set at $200,000.

