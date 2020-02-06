Man charged with secret video recording of woman at Lancaster restaurant

Lancaster

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Derek Beane

Derek Beane

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lebanon County man is accused of secretly recording a woman at a Lancaster restaurant.

Derek Beane, 41, of Myerstown, was seated at the bar of The Pressroom Restaurant on Monday when he used his cellphone to shoot a video of the woman’s lower body. The woman saw what Beane was doing and called police, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Authorities said the incident also was captured on the restaurant’s surveillance cameras.

Beane is charged with misdemeanor counts of invasion of privacy and possessing an instrument of crime.

The district attorney’s office said anyone with additional information about this type of activity should call their local police department or Officer Davis at 717-735-3274.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

Don't Miss