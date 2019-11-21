Man charged with stabbing 3 people on coach bus waives hearing

MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) – A man charged with stabbing three people inside a coach bus on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Rapho Township last month has waived his preliminary hearing.

Philip Giletto, 31, waived the hearing Wednesday before a district judge who ordered all charges to Lancaster County Court. Giletto is charged with two counts of attempted homicide, five counts of aggravated assault, and related crimes.

State police say Giletto stabbed a 28-year-old New York man in the back, shoulder, and chest. A 45-year-old Las Vegas man was stabbed in the head, neck, and back, and a 36-year-old Massachusetts woman was stabbed in the back.

Other passengers intervened in the Oct. 21 attack, holding Giletto until police arrived. Investigators have not commented on a motive.

Giletto remains in Lancaster County Prison without bail.

