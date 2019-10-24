Man charged with statutory sexual assault

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Dashya Napfel has been arrested and charged for several crimes including statutory sexual assault.

Pequea Township police arrested Napfel, 21, Sunday on multiple charges including involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a person less than 16, statutory sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of minors, and indecent assault with a person less than 16.

Napfel, of Essex, Maryland, was allegedly involved with illicit sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl. Police state the timeframe of their interactions spanned from June to August of 2019 at the Circle M Campground in Lancaster.