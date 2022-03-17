COLUMBIA, Pa. (WHTM) — A Quarryville man is facing new charges after he had stolen thousands of dollars from a business in Columbia, Lancaster County.

According to a release, Columbia Borough Police were called to a report of an alarm at 12:35 a.m. in the 900 block of Lancaster Ave. on Dec. 21, 2021.

Upon arrival, the officer observed that the left side of the front door had been broken out. He also found a bundle of one-dollar bills in the parking lot. During the investigation, the officer learned that two suspects used a hammer to break the glass of the front door and stole two cash bags.

An employee then stated to police that the missing money totaled approximately $10,000.

After the investigation concluded, police have charged Gavin M. ‘Okeefe with Criminal Mischief/Intentional Damage to Property, Theft by Unlawful Taking, Criminal Attempt, and Burglary.

He has also been charged in connection to thefts of a video game store in West Lampeter Township from Dec. 2021 and Feb 2022.