EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Lancaster County are looking for a man who climbed through a hotel air conditioner and stole $150 worth of property.

East Lampeter Township Police say John Parker Gilbert III is wanted for felony burglary after an incident at the Red Carpet Inn on Lincoln Highway East. Police say on May 14 around 5 a.m. Gilbert allegedly entered a locked hotel room through the framework of an air conditioner.

Inside the room Gilbert allegedly stole $150 worth of property from the room tenant.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Gilbert or has additional information regarding this incident is asked to contact the East Lampeter Township Police Department.