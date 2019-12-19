Man convicted for berating police, backing into cruiser; charged in September for threat to retirement home

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A New Holland man was convicted of a hit-and-run just three months after another jury convicted him of threatening to bring a gun and shoot at a local retirement community.

A local jury convicted 66-year-old Mark Wingerd of berating a police officer over traffic tickets, then deliberately backing into the officer’s cruiser and fleeing.

Wingerd was sentenced to a year of probation, to be served consecutively to the three-year probation term for the threat case he was convicted of in September.

Assistant District Attorney Andracchio argued that Wingerd showed a “complete disrespect” for law enforcement on Oct. 2, 2018, when Wingerd called a New Holland police sergeant a “little punk” and “little maggot” – then backed into the sergeant’s cruiser.

The Lancaster County District Attorney’soffice says the jury deliberated about 10 minutes before convicting Wingerd of misdemeanor hit-and-run.

According to ADA Andracchio a video showed a sergeant giving Wingerd traffic tickets for running a stop sign and registration violations, which prompted Wingerd to become angry. Wingerd got out of his car and marched back to the sergeant and called him several vulgar names before backing into the cruiser and driving away.

The district attorney’s office says regarding the threat case conviction, Wingerd told a volunteer coordinator at Mennonite Home in March that he will bring a gun to the facility and shoot anyone who got in his way. He was charged for the threat in August and convicted in September.

Wingerd will serve the next four years on probation. He is banned from Mennonite Home properties and prohibited from having firearms. He will also attend anger management treatment.