Man convicted for drive-by shooting in Lancaster sentenced 40-80 years in prison

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster man was sentenced to 40 to 80 years in prison by the Lancaster County Court after being convicted for third-degree murder in November, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Ryan Rivera was convicted on charges of third-degree murder, conspiracy, and carrying a firearm without a license for a drive-by shooting that left Tyreek Gardner dead in Lancaster back in May 2019.

“One of my responsibilities is to keep the community protected from the threat of danger,” Judge Dennis Reinaker said, according to a CrimeWatch press release. “The streets of Lancaster will be safer without you on them. Hopefully, someday he’ll come to appreciate the gravity of what he’s done.”

First Deputy District Attorney Travis Anderson asked for the maximum sentence, saying this was Rivera’s third offense involving a firearm and that he was on parole when the shooting occurred.

“State prison is made for people like Ryan Rivera,” Anderson said. “One would be hard-pressed to find a more malicious third-degree murder than in this case.”

The DA’s Office says there is a possibility Rivera will serve additional time on a parole violation, which would run consecutively as the law requires.