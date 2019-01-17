Lancaster

Man convicted of attacking woman on Lancaster street

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) - A Lancaster man has been found guilty of felony strangulation for an attack on his girlfriend last year.

Jose I. Velez, 45, was convicted Wednesday after a bench trial before President Judge Dennis Reinaker. He will be sentenced after a background investigation is completed, in about two months, the district attorney's office said.

Prosecutors said Velez assaulted the woman June 11 in the 400 block of South Lime Street.

He was found not guilty of assaulting a witness who intervened in the attack.

 

