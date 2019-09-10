Man convicted of threatening shooting at retirement home

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A New Holland man has been found guilty of threatening a shooting at a retirement community where he was denied volunteer work.

Mark Wingerd, 66, was convicted of misdemeanor terroristic threats. He will be sentenced after a background investigation is completed.

Wingerd asked about volunteering at Mennonite Home but became upset when he was told he could not bring more than two dogs to the Manheim Township facility.

Wingerd told a Mennonite Home employee that Pennsylvania is a “carry state,” then told her he would bring a gun to the facility and shoot anyone who got in his way, the Lancaster County District Attorney’s office said.

Prosecutors said the threat prompted an immediate lockdown and permanent security measures at the retirement home.