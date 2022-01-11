Man deliberately starts two fires at Lancaster apartment building, wanted by police

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster Bureau of Police continues to search for Alvin Chambers who is wanted for deliberately starting fires on two separate days at an apartment complex on the 500 block of Poplar Street.

The police and the Lancaster City Fire Department were first dispatched for a fire burning in a yard that was beginning to ignite the exterior of a home. It was determined that the fire was deliberately set.

With an investigation already underway, on Jan. 5, a second fire located on the balcony outside of a second-floor apartment at the same property was started. The flames on the balcony were touching the door of the apartment before being put out. It was on the second day that a victim saw Chambers in the area of the fire.

Chambers was then spotted in a red Honda SUV in the area of Laurel Street and Lafayette Street shortly after the second fire. An officer attempted to stop Chambers, who fled from the scene at a high rate of speed.

The Lancaster City Fire Department Fire Marshall John Pugliese responded to the scene of the second fire and determined it was also deliberately set.

Chambers is wanted for a series of charges. Anyone with information regarding his current or suspected whereabouts is asked to contact the Lancaster City Bureau of Police at 717-735-3301 and ask for the lead on the case, Detective Toby Hickey.