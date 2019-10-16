Man dies after assault at Lancaster nightclub; police seek witnesses

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A York man who suffered a serious head injury when he was assaulted outside a Lancaster nightclub two weeks ago has died at a hospital, police said.

Kristopher Wade, 26, died Tuesday, 12 days after he was punched in the parking lot of The Village, at 205 North Christian Street, on the early morning of Oct. 3.

Witnesses told police an unknown man approached Wade and struck him, causing Wade to fall back and strike his head.

Police want to speak with anyone who witnessed the assault or who was inside The Village and may have information about the person who assaulted Wade.

Anyone with information should call Lancaster police at 717-735-3300 or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-1913, or text LANCS and a message to 847411.

