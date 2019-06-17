Man dies after fall from bridge onto Route 30

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A section of Route 30 in Lancaster County was shut down during the evening commute after a man fell from a bridge and was struck by a vehicle.

Manheim Township police said the man died at the scene of the incident at the New Holland Pike overpass. His name was not immediately released.

Police said the man fell onto Route 30 westbound around 4:11 p.m. and was struck by one vehicle. The cause of the fall is under investigation.

No other injuries were reported.

Anyone who witnessed the incident should call the police department at 717-569-6401.