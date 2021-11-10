Man dies after Saturday vehicle crash in Lancaster County

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A 20-year-old is dead after a Saturday afternoon vehicle crash at the intersection of S. Prince Street and Farnum Street, police said Tuesday.

Lancaster Bureau of Police say Anthony Tirado was driving his motorcycle southbound on S. Prince St. approaching Farnum St. Then, a Kia sedan driving west on Farnum St. stopped at the posted stop sign and proceeded into the intersection.

They said the motorcyclist struck the Kia and Tirado sustained serious injuries. He was rushed to the hospital and passed away on Sunday, the day after the initial crash.

Police say speed is a factor.

The incident is under active investigation, and police will update as it moves along.