Man dies of injuries after a two-vehicle accident on Main Street in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — On Friday, Oct. 22, a Chevrolet Sonic was traveling on N Red School Road in Lancaster when it turned left onto Main Street into oncoming traffic, resulting in a fatal accident.

A Ford F250 Supercab was traveling on Main Street crashed into the Sonic, despite efforts to swerve into the opposite lane, causing the Sonic to rotate counterclockwise. After multiple hits against each other, the Sonic struck a utility pole and came to a final stop in the eastbound lane of Main Street.

The Supercab continued to rotate until it struck an embankment and a road sign on the corner of the intersection before reaching its final spot in the grass just off the corner of the intersection.

It was determined in the initial investigation that the driver of the Sonic was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident. The driver, 75, died of his fatal injuries. The driver in the Supercab vehicle suffered no injuries and was transported to Ephrata Community Hospital for further medical help.

The Lancaster Pennsylvania State Police reported to the scene and continue to investigate.