DENVER, Pa. (WHTM) – A 30-year-old Ephrata man drowned in the stream where he was found dead Sunday, the coroner said.

Lancaster County Coroner Stephen Diamantoni said Wednesday he has ruled Elam Zook’s death an accident.

A resident found Zook’s body in a stream near the 1500 block of Girl Scout Road, near Furnace Hill Road in Clay Township.