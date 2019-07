DENVER, Pa. (WHTM) – Authorities say they have identified a man found dead Sunday in a Lancaster County stream.

Officials did not release the name of the 30-year-old Ephrata area man, and a cause of death has not been determined.

A resident found the man in a stream near the 1500 block of Girl Scout Road, near Furnace Hill Road in Clay Township.

An autopsy is scheduled for this week.